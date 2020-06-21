All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 AM

2615 Gary

2615 W Gary Ave · (702) 608-0499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2615 W Gary Ave, Enterprise, NV 89123

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2062 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2/bedroom + 2/bath condo with spacious floorplan, new carpet, conveniently located near shopping, fwy, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2615 Gary have any available units?
2615 Gary has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2615 Gary currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Gary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Gary pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Gary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 2615 Gary offer parking?
No, 2615 Gary does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Gary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Gary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Gary have a pool?
No, 2615 Gary does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Gary have accessible units?
No, 2615 Gary does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Gary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Gary has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Gary have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Gary does not have units with air conditioning.

