Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like
2615 Gary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
2615 Gary
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 AM
Check Availability
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2615 Gary
2615 W Gary Ave
·
(702) 608-0499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2615 W Gary Ave, Enterprise, NV 89123
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2062 · Avail. now
$1,025
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2/bedroom + 2/bath condo with spacious floorplan, new carpet, conveniently located near shopping, fwy, schools, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2615 Gary have any available units?
2615 Gary has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2615 Gary currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Gary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Gary pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Gary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 2615 Gary offer parking?
No, 2615 Gary does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Gary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Gary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Gary have a pool?
No, 2615 Gary does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Gary have accessible units?
No, 2615 Gary does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Gary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Gary has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Gary have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Gary does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Similar Pages
Enterprise 1 Bedrooms
Enterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with Garage
Enterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Paradise, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada