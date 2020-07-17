2455 W Serene Avenue

Amenities

Renters Warehouse Presents COMING SOON! Available Mid July, Currently Occupied, Showings Start 6/16/2020. This beautiful and modern 2 bed 2 bath condo in amazing Boca Raton. 7th Floor Unit, 784 Sq Ft. One Covered Garage Space Included. Live in Beautiful Boca Raton. This resort style mid-rise community is guard gated and has TONS of amenities. This two bedroom condo features: granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1175 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult occupant 18 and older, $1175 security deposit. Qualifications: (documentation required). Tenants Pay Utilities (Water, Sewer & Trash Included), Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 585+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis. PETS: Small Pets May Be Considered on a Case By Case Basis. Pet Fee Will Apply. Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only. ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Minimum 12 months, longer term desired.