Enterprise, NV
2455 W Serene Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:36 PM

2455 W Serene Avenue

2455 West Serene Avenue · (702) 919-4277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2455 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Renters Warehouse Presents COMING SOON! Available Mid July, Currently Occupied, Showings Start 6/16/2020. This beautiful and modern 2 bed 2 bath condo in amazing Boca Raton. 7th Floor Unit, 784 Sq Ft. One Covered Garage Space Included. Live in Beautiful Boca Raton. This resort style mid-rise community is guard gated and has TONS of amenities. This two bedroom condo features: granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1175 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult occupant 18 and older, $1175 security deposit. Qualifications: (documentation required). Tenants Pay Utilities (Water, Sewer & Trash Included), Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 585+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis. PETS: Small Pets May Be Considered on a Case By Case Basis. Pet Fee Will Apply. Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only. ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Minimum 12 months, longer term desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have any available units?
2455 W Serene Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2455 W Serene Avenue have?
Some of 2455 W Serene Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 W Serene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2455 W Serene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 W Serene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 W Serene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2455 W Serene Avenue offers parking.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 W Serene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2455 W Serene Avenue has a pool.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2455 W Serene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 W Serene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 W Serene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 W Serene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
