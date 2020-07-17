2405 W Serene Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool

Renters Warehouse Presents: Available For Move in. This is a rare find! Apply Today! Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bed / 2 Ba Boca Raton Townhome. Live in Beautiful Boca Raton. This resort style mid-rise community is guard gated and has TONS of amenities. This 2 floor townhome features: granite countertops, tile backsplash, dual zone AC/Heat, upgraded appliances and cabinets, custom paint throughout, ample closet space and parking. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1700 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult occupant 18 and older, $1700 security deposit. Qualifications: (documentation required). Tenants Pay Utilities (Water, Sewer & Trash Included), Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 600+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis. PETS: Owner will consider a Cats, sorry, no Dogs. $300 Fee/Pet. Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only. ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Minimum 17 months, desired 35 months.