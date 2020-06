Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

RAIDER NATION this home is located just minutes from Stadium, TownSquare, Airport, LV Strip! ONE ACRE PARCEL W/PRIVATE POOL! Two Story, 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, 4 vehicle garage. Plenty of Room for RV Parking. Inviting kitchen, dining bar, pantry. Mud/Owner Service Room. High Vaulted ceilings. Billiard Room/Loft with balcony. Exquisite Master Suite - Stunning Bath, custom walk in closet. Two bedrooms, two baths on first level. COME SEE THIS ONE!