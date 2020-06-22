All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 11829 Galvani.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
11829 Galvani
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

11829 Galvani

11829 Galvani Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11829 Galvani Street, Enterprise, NV 89183

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom home close to the Raider practice facility, M Resort, Costco and now many shops and restaurants. Easy access to I15. About 15 mins to McCarren.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Galvani have any available units?
11829 Galvani doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 11829 Galvani have?
Some of 11829 Galvani's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Galvani currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Galvani isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Galvani pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Galvani is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 11829 Galvani offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Galvani does offer parking.
Does 11829 Galvani have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 Galvani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Galvani have a pool?
No, 11829 Galvani does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Galvani have accessible units?
No, 11829 Galvani does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Galvani have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 Galvani has units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 Galvani have units with air conditioning?
No, 11829 Galvani does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada