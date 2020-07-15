10820 Canisteo St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Coming mid September - Beautiful well designed southern Las Vegas home in premiere "Monterosa" gated community. All new Carpet! Large living areas, Formal dining room, Kitchen with island and lots of counter space open to big family room with fireplace. This well designed home includes a first floor office/bonus room, a double entrance stairwell with tile and new carpet. Relax in a Large Master suite with a 2 sided Fireplace dividing master bedroom and your soaker tub. 3 additional large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Front yard is nicely landscaped in a desert scape low maintenance design, Backyard has Pool and Jacuzzi with large covered patio. 3 car garage. Pets approved at owners discretion. Put your information into this web site and a link will be sent to you to schedule, due to no showings available, by scheduling you will be put on a list to get the virtual showing or in person showing when available .