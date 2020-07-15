All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 10820 Canisteo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
10820 Canisteo St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:40 PM

10820 Canisteo St

10820 Canisteo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10820 Canisteo Street, Enterprise, NV 89141
Southern Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Coming mid September - Beautiful well designed southern Las Vegas home in premiere "Monterosa" gated community. All new Carpet! Large living areas, Formal dining room, Kitchen with island and lots of counter space open to big family room with fireplace. This well designed home includes a first floor office/bonus room, a double entrance stairwell with tile and new carpet. Relax in a Large Master suite with a 2 sided Fireplace dividing master bedroom and your soaker tub. 3 additional large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Front yard is nicely landscaped in a desert scape low maintenance design, Backyard has Pool and Jacuzzi with large covered patio. 3 car garage. Pets approved at owners discretion. Put your information into this web site and a link will be sent to you to schedule, due to no showings available, by scheduling you will be put on a list to get the virtual showing or in person showing when available .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Canisteo St have any available units?
10820 Canisteo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 10820 Canisteo St have?
Some of 10820 Canisteo St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Canisteo St currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Canisteo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Canisteo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10820 Canisteo St is pet friendly.
Does 10820 Canisteo St offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Canisteo St offers parking.
Does 10820 Canisteo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 Canisteo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Canisteo St have a pool?
Yes, 10820 Canisteo St has a pool.
Does 10820 Canisteo St have accessible units?
No, 10820 Canisteo St does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Canisteo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10820 Canisteo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10820 Canisteo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10820 Canisteo St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada