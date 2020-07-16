10114 Arbor Brook Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 Bedroom Home In Highlands Ranch - Home located in Highlands Ranch. Separate Living/Formal Dining Room with Fireplace. Carpet is throughout except for kitchen and bathrooms. Brand New Appliances in Kitchen and Laundry room. The Kitchen features Huge Island, Granite Counters, Stone Backsplash, Tons of Cabinets and Big pantry. Upstairs features a loft and desk area. Master Bedroom has double doors with Walk In Closet and Huge Bathroom with his and her vanities. The enormous shower is too die for. 3 Guest bedrooms are upstairs separate from the Master. Close to schools and in a brand new neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4930740)