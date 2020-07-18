7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Awesome two story home at the end of cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, with beautiful laminate flooring in the living and dining areas. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom offers, double sinks, separate tub, and walk in closet. Large bedrooms with plush carpet. Backyard features a covered patio, with pavers, perfect for entertaining. Low maintenance landscaping. Great community with plenty of amenities: Community pool, Community spa, and clubhouse! Must see wont last long.