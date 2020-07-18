All apartments in Clark County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue

7601 West Perla Del Mar Avenue · (702) 714-1536
Location

7601 West Perla Del Mar Avenue, Clark County, NV 89179
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1646 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Awesome two story home at the end of cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, with beautiful laminate flooring in the living and dining areas. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom offers, double sinks, separate tub, and walk in closet. Large bedrooms with plush carpet. Backyard features a covered patio, with pavers, perfect for entertaining. Low maintenance landscaping. Great community with plenty of amenities: Community pool, Community spa, and clubhouse! Must see wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clark County.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue has a pool.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
