1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac.

Close to shopping, downtown, and park.

Open floor plan with high ceilings.

Attached 1 car garage.

Stack-able washer & dryer included.

Granite counter tops, fenced side patio, and walk in closet.

HOA offers community BBQ, park and front yard care.



NO PETS



Rent: $1400

Deposit: $1400

Available Date (estimated): NOW

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 1 car

Stories: 2

Square Footage: 1198

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Policy: No Pets

No smoking.



Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.



(RLNE5303418)