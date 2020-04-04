All apartments in Carson City
1221 Fonterra
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:38 AM

1221 Fonterra

1221 Fonterra Way · (775) 885-5055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV 89701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Fonterra - · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac.
Close to shopping, downtown, and park.
Open floor plan with high ceilings.
Attached 1 car garage.
Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Granite counter tops, fenced side patio, and walk in closet.
HOA offers community BBQ, park and front yard care.

NO PETS

Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400
Available Date (estimated): NOW
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Stories: 2
Square Footage: 1198
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets
No smoking.

Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.
All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

(RLNE5303418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Fonterra have any available units?
1221 Fonterra has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1221 Fonterra have?
Some of 1221 Fonterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Fonterra currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Fonterra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Fonterra pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Fonterra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 1221 Fonterra offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Fonterra does offer parking.
Does 1221 Fonterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Fonterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Fonterra have a pool?
No, 1221 Fonterra does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Fonterra have accessible units?
No, 1221 Fonterra does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Fonterra have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Fonterra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Fonterra have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Fonterra does not have units with air conditioning.
