Amenities
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac.
Close to shopping, downtown, and park.
Open floor plan with high ceilings.
Attached 1 car garage.
Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Granite counter tops, fenced side patio, and walk in closet.
HOA offers community BBQ, park and front yard care.
NO PETS
Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400
Available Date (estimated): NOW
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Stories: 2
Square Footage: 1198
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets
No smoking.
Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.
All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.
(RLNE5303418)