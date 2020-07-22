All apartments in Carson City
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1170 S Curry St

1170 South Curry Street · (775) 461-0081 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV 89703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1170 S Curry St · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00
Deposit: $1,400.00
Lease Term: 12 months minimum
Available: July 15, 2020
Bedrooms: 2 (upstairs)
Full Baths: 1 (upstairs)
No garage - 1 designated parking spot
Stories: Two stories
Air conditioning included
SqFt: 848
Appliances: Refrigerator at a convenience. Outdoor closet has W/D hookups and additional storage room.
Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas, garbage and cable/internet
Owner Paid Utilities: Water/sewer
Pets: No pets please

APPLICATIONS AND REFUNDS:
Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.
If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you a full application refund within 10 business days.

Apply at: www.carsoncitypm.com

HOLDING THE PROPERTY:
If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).
Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)
A holding deposit in the amount of $700.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.

(RLNE5936288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

