1170 S Curry St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00

Deposit: $1,400.00

Lease Term: 12 months minimum

Available: July 15, 2020

Bedrooms: 2 (upstairs)

Full Baths: 1 (upstairs)

No garage - 1 designated parking spot

Stories: Two stories

Air conditioning included

SqFt: 848

Appliances: Refrigerator at a convenience. Outdoor closet has W/D hookups and additional storage room.

Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas, garbage and cable/internet

Owner Paid Utilities: Water/sewer

Pets: No pets please



APPLICATIONS AND REFUNDS:

Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.

If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you a full application refund within 10 business days.



Apply at: www.carsoncitypm.com



HOLDING THE PROPERTY:

If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).

Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)

A holding deposit in the amount of $700.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.



(RLNE5936288)