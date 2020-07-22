1170 S Curry St

Amenities
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00
Deposit: $1,400.00
Lease Term: 12 months minimum
Available: July 15, 2020
Bedrooms: 2 (upstairs)
Full Baths: 1 (upstairs)
No garage - 1 designated parking spot
Stories: Two stories
Air conditioning included
SqFt: 848
Appliances: Refrigerator at a convenience. Outdoor closet has W/D hookups and additional storage room.
Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas, garbage and cable/internet
Owner Paid Utilities: Water/sewer
Pets: No pets please
APPLICATIONS AND REFUNDS:
Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.
If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you a full application refund within 10 business days.
Apply at: www.carsoncitypm.com
HOLDING THE PROPERTY:
If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).
Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)
A holding deposit in the amount of $700.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.
(RLNE5936288)