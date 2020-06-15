Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like
1160 Flintwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
1160 Flintwood Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1160 Flintwood Dr.
1160 Flintwood Drive
·
(755) 830-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV 89703
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1160 Flintwood Dr. · Avail. now
$2,000
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City
(RLNE5757111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have any available units?
1160 Flintwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1160 Flintwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Flintwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Flintwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Flintwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Carson City Apartments with Balcony
Carson City Apartments with Parking
Carson City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Carson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Reno, NV
Sparks, NV
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NV
Sun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NV
Dayton, NV
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Nevada-Reno