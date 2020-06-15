All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like
1160 Flintwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
1160 Flintwood Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1160 Flintwood Dr.

1160 Flintwood Drive · (755) 830-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV 89703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 Flintwood Dr. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City

(RLNE5757111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have any available units?
1160 Flintwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1160 Flintwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Flintwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Flintwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Flintwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Flintwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Flintwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with ParkingCarson City Apartments with Washer-DryerCarson City Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno