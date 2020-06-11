125 W. Bush Street - 6

Amenities

The City of Carlin is located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles (37 km) west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Micropolitan Statistical Area. Carlin sits along Interstate 80 at an elevation of approximately 4,900 feet (1,500 m). As of the 2000 census, its population was 2,161. The city was named for Civil War general William Passmore Carlin. Its slogan is "Where The Train Stops...And the Gold Rush Begins".



The town hosts many events throughout the year such as the Chili Cook Off, Annual Car Show, Art in the Park and Ghost Walk just to name a few. Our mobile home community is located in the west end of town within 2 blocks of the city park where many events are held.



Yorkshire Villas has onsite property management and is a great location if you're looking for small town living and to cut down on your bus travel time to any of the mines surrounding the Carlin area.