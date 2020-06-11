All apartments in Carlin
Find more places like 125 W. Bush Street - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlin, NV
/
125 W. Bush Street - 6
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

125 W. Bush Street - 6

125 W Bush St · (775) 200-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

125 W Bush St, Carlin, NV 89822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The City of Carlin is located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles (37 km) west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Micropolitan Statistical Area. Carlin sits along Interstate 80 at an elevation of approximately 4,900 feet (1,500 m). As of the 2000 census, its population was 2,161. The city was named for Civil War general William Passmore Carlin. Its slogan is "Where The Train Stops...And the Gold Rush Begins".

The town hosts many events throughout the year such as the Chili Cook Off, Annual Car Show, Art in the Park and Ghost Walk just to name a few. Our mobile home community is located in the west end of town within 2 blocks of the city park where many events are held.

Yorkshire Villas has onsite property management and is a great location if you're looking for small town living and to cut down on your bus travel time to any of the mines surrounding the Carlin area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have any available units?
125 W. Bush Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlin, NV.
Is 125 W. Bush Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
125 W. Bush Street - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W. Bush Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlin.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 offer parking?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W. Bush Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W. Bush Street - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 W. Bush Street - 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity