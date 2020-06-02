All apartments in Boulder City
Boulder City, NV
701 Capri
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:11 AM

701 Capri

701 Capri Drive · (702) 683-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY,
FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Capri have any available units?
701 Capri has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Capri have?
Some of 701 Capri's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Capri currently offering any rent specials?
701 Capri isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Capri pet-friendly?
No, 701 Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder City.
Does 701 Capri offer parking?
No, 701 Capri does not offer parking.
Does 701 Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Capri have a pool?
Yes, 701 Capri has a pool.
Does 701 Capri have accessible units?
No, 701 Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Capri has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Capri have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Capri does not have units with air conditioning.
