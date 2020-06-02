FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.