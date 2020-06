Amenities

Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Living/dining/kitchen and traffic areas feature beautiful new luxury vinyl flooring. Master with shower & walk-in closet. Community amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse. RV/Boat parking available for $209 per year on a first come, first serve basis!