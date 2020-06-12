/
3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.
229 E. Cloud Song
229 East Cloud Song Drive, Santa Teresa, NM
Corner Lot Home in Gated Santa Teresa - Four Bedrooms 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas. Large open floor plan for Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Refrigerated Air and Central Heating.
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1331 sqft
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1509 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Valley Creek North
6304 Joel King Place
6304 Joel King Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1738 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with great loft, a unique elevated kitchen and dining area overlooking the living area complete with fireplace. Lots of storage and amenities to include refrigerated air covered patio and lots more.
Lakehurst
624 Arredondo Dr.
624 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
624 Arredondo Dr. Available 07/01/20 Westside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Westside of El Paso Tx. by Frankling High School. It offers 3 spaciaous bed rooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room, kitchen and dinning space.
Riverbend
4608 Emory Rd
4608 Emory Road, El Paso, TX
Beautiful home located in El Paso's West Upper Valley, single story, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Indoor laundry room. Refrigerated air conditioning. Huge 30,000 sq.ft.
Kohlberg
7301 LUZ DE LUMBRE Avenue
7301 Luz De Lumbre Way, El Paso, TX
Two story home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double car garage and 2 fireplaces on 2 living areas. Outside pets are negotiable with a deposit per pet.
Lindberg
222 MCDOWELL Street
222 McDowell St, El Paso, TX
Brand new home in a great location! This home features a low maintenance front yard and a gated front porch. The first thing you'll notice when entering the home is a very spacious living/dining room combo.
Lakehurst
8400 SARATOGA
8400 Saratoga Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1680 sqft
Come and view this lovely two story home located in a cul-de-sac. This home features three bedrooms, two full baths, living room with fireplace and loft. Ceramic tile thru-out home except bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs with family bath and loft.
Borderland
6405 Salas Lane Street
6405 Salas Ln, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
990 sqft
Very Nice half Duplex Three Bedrooms & Two Baths & One Car Garage. Open Kitchen with Good size living room. Ceramic tile throughout. Large backyard for home cookouts. Easy access to Doniphan, I-10, & Artcraft & Transmountain. Ready for move-In .
Desierto Plaza
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1653 sqft
Beautiful two level home in west El Paso. Two living areas; fireplace, high ceilings. Ample dining space and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brilliant countertops, and plenty of cabinetry.
452 ISAIAS Avenue
452 Isaias Ave, Canutillo, TX
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with landscaping front and back. This home comes with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, refrigerated air, and granite counter tops.
South Belvidere
7140 Cerro Negro Drive
7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1835 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 06/28/20* Charming home in West El Paso.
Zach White
4958 Vista Grande Circle
4958 Vista Grande Circle, El Paso, TX
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/01/20* Beautiful home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Upper Valley.
Lakehurst
713 HEMPSTEAD Drive
713 Hempstead Drive, El Paso, TX
This 5 bdr home is close to schools,shopping & I-10 freeway. Front yard is fenced has grass. This home is a 5bdr, 2 bath with a larger living room. Kitchen and breakfast area is in the front of the home.
West Valley
947 GOMEZ Road
947 Gomez Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Enjoy country living at an affordable price! This single level home has lots to offer! Features include three bedrooms, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout, laundry room, two car garage , nice view, and RV parking, Very very nice!
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive
7329 Black Sage Drive, El Paso, TX
One of the best things about living in Cimarron is all there is to do when you're not at home. Walk out your front door and take advantage of magnificent hiking and biking trails that most people would travel far to enjoy.
Lakehurst
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.
South Belvidere
7103 PORTUGAL Drive
7103 Portugal Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1672 sqft
Please call to confirm apt w LAvacant on LB but need appointment w LA
West Green
568 Pinar del Rio
568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.
Delgado Park
7205 Night Hawk Dr
7205 Night Hawk Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1912 sqft
Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood.
Lindberg
6097 Rivet Place
6097 Rivet Pl, El Paso, TX
Four-Bedroom Westside Home for Rent! - Tucked into the westside of El Paso, this 2 story home is newly built and never lived in before. Modern and spacious with updated features throughout. Open dining and living area combination.
Valley Creek North
6122 Via De Los Arboles
6122 Via De Los Arboles, El Paso, TX
Laguna Meadows 4 Bdrm 2.75 Bath - Spacious home located in the Laguna Meadows gated community.