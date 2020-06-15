All apartments in Santa Teresa
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Road

136 Star Spirit Rd · (915) 549-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM. Features a spacious kitchen with planning desk & breakfast bar, a family room, formal dining room and a 2 car garage with opener. Carpeted bedrooms, tiled living areas, high ceilings, fresh paint and REFRIGERATED AIR. Pets OK ($250 pet fee per animal). Nicely landscaped front and back yards. Front is maintained by the HOA and the backyard is maintained by the owner. Tennis courts and swimming pool are available to the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Star Spirit Road have any available units?
136 Star Spirit Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Star Spirit Road have?
Some of 136 Star Spirit Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Star Spirit Road currently offering any rent specials?
136 Star Spirit Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Star Spirit Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Star Spirit Road is pet friendly.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road offer parking?
Yes, 136 Star Spirit Road does offer parking.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Star Spirit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road have a pool?
Yes, 136 Star Spirit Road has a pool.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road have accessible units?
No, 136 Star Spirit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Star Spirit Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Star Spirit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Star Spirit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
