Santa Fe, NM
663 Bishops Lodge #25
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

663 Bishops Lodge #25

663 Bishops Lodge Road · (505) 466-3666
Santa Fe
Location

663 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Greater Callecita South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 663 Bishops Lodge #25 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy Santa Fe just blocks away from the Plaza - Luxury and privacy blend conveniently in this ground floor condo in the gated El Matador community. Located a short distance from the Plaza and across the street from Ft. Marcy Park, also nearby is Artist Rd. leading to Santa Fe’s best hiking and skiing near Hyde Park. Two large bedrooms both have floor to ceiling closets & drawer storage, as well as French door access to a private back patio. Enjoy the accessibility of two private, covered parking spaces.

One Year Lease Required
First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have any available units?
663 Bishops Lodge #25 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 663 Bishops Lodge #25 currently offering any rent specials?
663 Bishops Lodge #25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Bishops Lodge #25 pet-friendly?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 offer parking?
Yes, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does offer parking.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have a pool?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does not have a pool.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have accessible units?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Bishops Lodge #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 Bishops Lodge #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
