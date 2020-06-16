663 Bishops Lodge #25

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy Santa Fe just blocks away from the Plaza - Luxury and privacy blend conveniently in this ground floor condo in the gated El Matador community. Located a short distance from the Plaza and across the street from Ft. Marcy Park, also nearby is Artist Rd. leading to Santa Fe’s best hiking and skiing near Hyde Park. Two large bedrooms both have floor to ceiling closets & drawer storage, as well as French door access to a private back patio. Enjoy the accessibility of two private, covered parking spaces.



One Year Lease Required

First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit Required



(RLNE4638117)