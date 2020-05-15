All apartments in Santa Fe
5913 Camino Azul
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

5913 Camino Azul

5913 Camino Azul · (505) 982-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5913 Camino Azul, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950

SQUARE FEET: 1450

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Carpet, tile

YARD: Fenced yard

HEATING: in floor radiant

COOLING: A/C

PETS: pets considered

STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by video

EXTRAS: Newly painted, new carpet, open floor plan, private walled yard, deck with mountain views, kiva fireplace, 1 car garage plus additional off street parking.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range and oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Camino Azul have any available units?
5913 Camino Azul has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5913 Camino Azul have?
Some of 5913 Camino Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Camino Azul currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Camino Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Camino Azul pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 Camino Azul is pet friendly.
Does 5913 Camino Azul offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Camino Azul does offer parking.
Does 5913 Camino Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 Camino Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Camino Azul have a pool?
No, 5913 Camino Azul does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Camino Azul have accessible units?
No, 5913 Camino Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Camino Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Camino Azul has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Camino Azul have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5913 Camino Azul has units with air conditioning.
