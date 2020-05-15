5913 Camino Azul

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950
SQUARE FEET: 1450
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHS: 2
FLOORING: Carpet, tile
YARD: Fenced yard
HEATING: in floor radiant
COOLING: A/C
PETS: pets considered
STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by video
EXTRAS: Newly painted, new carpet, open floor plan, private walled yard, deck with mountain views, kiva fireplace, 1 car garage plus additional off street parking.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range and oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!