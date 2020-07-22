All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:25 AM

3762 Valmora

3762 Valmora Road · (505) 820-6977
Location

3762 Valmora Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, located off Old Las Vegas Highway in a newer neighborhood. This house is only 7 years old and solar powered. Close to hospitals, downtown, St Johns College and more. Whole house fan for cooling, radiant heat, Granite counter tops and tiled throughout. Covered portal with a small yard that backs to open space. This home is in great condition. 1350 square feet and feels bigger. Prefer no pets, but a smaller pet would be considered. Available now, offered By Luna Luz properties, LLC 5058206977. Please call or text Jason 5056601475 we are following NM social distancing guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Valmora have any available units?
3762 Valmora has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3762 Valmora currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Valmora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Valmora pet-friendly?
Yes, 3762 Valmora is pet friendly.
Does 3762 Valmora offer parking?
Yes, 3762 Valmora offers parking.
Does 3762 Valmora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3762 Valmora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Valmora have a pool?
No, 3762 Valmora does not have a pool.
Does 3762 Valmora have accessible units?
No, 3762 Valmora does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Valmora have units with dishwashers?
No, 3762 Valmora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3762 Valmora have units with air conditioning?
No, 3762 Valmora does not have units with air conditioning.
