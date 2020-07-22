3762 Valmora

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, located off Old Las Vegas Highway in a newer neighborhood. This house is only 7 years old and solar powered. Close to hospitals, downtown, St Johns College and more. Whole house fan for cooling, radiant heat, Granite counter tops and tiled throughout. Covered portal with a small yard that backs to open space. This home is in great condition. 1350 square feet and feels bigger. Prefer no pets, but a smaller pet would be considered. Available now, offered By Luna Luz properties, LLC 5058206977. Please call or text Jason 5056601475 we are following NM social distancing guidelines.