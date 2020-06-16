All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208

2501 West Zia Road · (505) 795-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
MONTHLY RENT: $1250

SQUARE FEET: 627

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Carpet & Tile

YARD: None

HEATING: Forced Air

COOLING: A/C

PETS: One small dog considered

STATUS: Shown by Appointment.
Available 8/15/2020

EXTRAS: Gated Community. Fireplace, balcony, Dining area. Access to Fitness Center, Clubhouse and Beautiful Pool. 2nd Story Condo. No smoking policy.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Electric Oven range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and Washer & Dryer in Unit.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795-7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have any available units?
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have?
Some of 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 offer parking?
No, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 does not offer parking.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have a pool?
Yes, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 has a pool.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have accessible units?
No, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208 has units with air conditioning.
