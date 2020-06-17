227 Rosario Blvd

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800
SQUARE FEET: 1440
BEDROOMS: 2+
BATHS: 1
FLOORING: Wood, tile
YARD: side yard, covered patio
HEATING: Gas wall heaters
COOLING: None
PETS: small pet considered
STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video
EXTRAS: Spacious Vintage adobe with charm and light. Desirable Northside historic location, 12 min (Google) walk to Plaza, so quiet and private. Huge bedrooms & storage, portal, patio, yard. One covered parking, additional assigned space.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, disposal, washer/dryer.
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!