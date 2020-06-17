227 Rosario Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MONTHLY RENT: $1,800



SQUARE FEET: 1440



BEDROOMS: 2+



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Wood, tile



YARD: side yard, covered patio



HEATING: Gas wall heaters



COOLING: None



PETS: small pet considered



STATUS:

Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video



EXTRAS: Spacious Vintage adobe with charm and light. Desirable Northside historic location, 12 min (Google) walk to Plaza, so quiet and private. Huge bedrooms & storage, portal, patio, yard. One covered parking, additional assigned space.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, disposal, washer/dryer.



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982.9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!