Santa Fe, NM
227 Rosario Blvd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:27 AM

227 Rosario Blvd

227 Rosario Boulevard · (505) 982-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Historic St. Catherine's

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

MONTHLY RENT: $1,800

SQUARE FEET: 1440

BEDROOMS: 2+

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Wood, tile

YARD: side yard, covered patio

HEATING: Gas wall heaters

COOLING: None

PETS: small pet considered

STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or video

EXTRAS: Spacious Vintage adobe with charm and light. Desirable Northside historic location, 12 min (Google) walk to Plaza, so quiet and private. Huge bedrooms & storage, portal, patio, yard. One covered parking, additional assigned space.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, disposal, washer/dryer.

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Rosario Blvd have any available units?
227 Rosario Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Rosario Blvd have?
Some of 227 Rosario Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Rosario Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
227 Rosario Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Rosario Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Rosario Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 227 Rosario Blvd does offer parking.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Rosario Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd have a pool?
No, 227 Rosario Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd have accessible units?
No, 227 Rosario Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Rosario Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Rosario Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Rosario Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
