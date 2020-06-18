All apartments in Santa Fe
2253 Espejo Pl

2253 Espejo Place · (505) 470-6208
Location

2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available June 1st and October 1st, 2020. Minimum 31-day stay. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required.
Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open. Centrally located on a corner of a quiet cul-de-sac on a dead end street. Our single-story home is less than 4 miles from the Plaza, 3 miles from Museum Hill and the Wheelwright, and 7 miles from the Dale Ball trailhead. With ceilings of 10, 12, and 14 feet and vigas in the entry way, dining room, and living room, this home is rich in the beauty of Santa Fe architecture. The privacy, beautiful yard, sunset views, and convenient, quiet location make it very relaxing and easy.
Our home is all on one level with one small step into the garage. The front doors both open for a double entry. The master suite has a king bed, double sinks, step-in shower, jacuzzi tub, fireplace and a walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a king bed and walk-in closet; the office has a queen futon sleep sofa and walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have grab bars - in the tub and in the walk-in shower in the master bedroom. There are two reclining chairs and a Panasonic massage chair in the living room. The den has a 3-seat leather sofa with reclining seats on each end and a second sofa and massage chair. Three candle lit fireplaces add a glow to the evenings. The open kitchen has generous space with double wall ovens and a center island cook top. The covered back patio with in-line gas barbecue looks out on a beautiful garden, cherry and peach trees, and dramatic sunset views. There is parking off street in the driveway. Will consider a cat. (A cat has always been in residence.) Internet and weekly housekeeping included. Gas, electric and water billed separately. Will consider a cat. Please submit the form on this page or contact Joan Sickler at 505-470-6208 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Espejo Pl have any available units?
2253 Espejo Pl has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2253 Espejo Pl have?
Some of 2253 Espejo Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Espejo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Espejo Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Espejo Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Espejo Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Espejo Pl does offer parking.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Espejo Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl have a pool?
No, 2253 Espejo Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl have accessible units?
No, 2253 Espejo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 Espejo Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 Espejo Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2253 Espejo Pl has units with air conditioning.
