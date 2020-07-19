2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

MONTHLY RENT: $1225



SQUARE FEET: 640



BEDROOMS: 1



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Tile, carpet



YARD: Private Patio



HEATING: gas forced



COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans



PETS: one small pet considered



STATUS:

Shown by Appointment

Available July 25



EXTRAS: Cute updated condo. New flooring scheduled. Gated community, pool, workout room, clubhouse, reserved parking spot. Free basic cable included in rent.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982.9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!