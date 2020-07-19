All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423

2210 Miguel Chavez Road · (505) 982-9036
Location

2210 Miguel Chavez Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
MONTHLY RENT: $1225

SQUARE FEET: 640

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Tile, carpet

YARD: Private Patio

HEATING: gas forced

COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans

PETS: one small pet considered

STATUS:
Shown by Appointment
Available July 25

EXTRAS: Cute updated condo. New flooring scheduled. Gated community, pool, workout room, clubhouse, reserved parking spot. Free basic cable included in rent.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have any available units?
2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have?
Some of 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 offers parking.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 has a pool.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have accessible units?
No, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423 does not have units with air conditioning.
