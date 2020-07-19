2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1225
SQUARE FEET: 640
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHS: 1
FLOORING: Tile, carpet
YARD: Private Patio
HEATING: gas forced
COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans
PETS: one small pet considered
STATUS:
Shown by Appointment
Available July 25
EXTRAS: Cute updated condo. New flooring scheduled. Gated community, pool, workout room, clubhouse, reserved parking spot. Free basic cable included in rent.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!