1405 Vegas Verde #D-317

Amenities
The Alameda Compound 3rd floor condo with Flat Screen TV available in early June 2020. - Enjoy living in this gated luxury condo compound that features private gym for all tenants, beautiful pool area with manicured grounds and secured access.
This is a 1 bedroom with 1 full bath that is available June 10, 2020.
Slate floors in kitchen and bath, carpet in living room and bedroom, a kiva fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen plus stainless steel appliances. This is located on the 3rd floor with skylights and is very quiet.
The owner has also provided a 50" flat screen TV mounted on the wall and satellite ready.
Located on the 3rd floor with elevator access.
Amenities include:
1 bedroom,
1 full bath
Gas Fireplace
Balcony facing south
Slate flooring in entry, kitchen and bathroom
Carpet in living room and bedroom
Central Heat & Air
There is a beautiful pool open during summer months along with a gym available to all residents.
Secured entry access plus gated parking area
Call now for a showing. Offered by Maez & Company Property Management Services
This is a NO Smoking Building & NO Pets Allowed in this unit.
(RLNE4008963)