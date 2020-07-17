All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1405 Vegas Verde #D-317

1405 Vegas Verdes · (505) 819-0050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 Vegas Verdes, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
The Alameda Compound 3rd floor condo with Flat Screen TV available in early June 2020. - Enjoy living in this gated luxury condo compound that features private gym for all tenants, beautiful pool area with manicured grounds and secured access.

This is a 1 bedroom with 1 full bath that is available June 10, 2020.

Slate floors in kitchen and bath, carpet in living room and bedroom, a kiva fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen plus stainless steel appliances. This is located on the 3rd floor with skylights and is very quiet.

The owner has also provided a 50" flat screen TV mounted on the wall and satellite ready.

Located on the 3rd floor with elevator access.

Amenities include:

1 bedroom,
1 full bath
Gas Fireplace
Balcony facing south
Slate flooring in entry, kitchen and bathroom
Carpet in living room and bedroom
Central Heat & Air

There is a beautiful pool open during summer months along with a gym available to all residents.

Secured entry access plus gated parking area

Call now for a showing. Offered by Maez & Company Property Management Services

This is a NO Smoking Building & NO Pets Allowed in this unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4008963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have any available units?
1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have?
Some of 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 offers parking.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 has a pool.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have accessible units?
No, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Vegas Verde #D-317 has units with air conditioning.
