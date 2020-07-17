1405 Vegas Verde #D-317

Amenities

The Alameda Compound 3rd floor condo with Flat Screen TV available in early June 2020. - Enjoy living in this gated luxury condo compound that features private gym for all tenants, beautiful pool area with manicured grounds and secured access.



This is a 1 bedroom with 1 full bath that is available June 10, 2020.



Slate floors in kitchen and bath, carpet in living room and bedroom, a kiva fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen plus stainless steel appliances. This is located on the 3rd floor with skylights and is very quiet.



The owner has also provided a 50" flat screen TV mounted on the wall and satellite ready.



Located on the 3rd floor with elevator access.



Amenities include:



1 bedroom,

1 full bath

Gas Fireplace

Balcony facing south

Slate flooring in entry, kitchen and bathroom

Carpet in living room and bedroom

Central Heat & Air



There is a beautiful pool open during summer months along with a gym available to all residents.



Secured entry access plus gated parking area



Call now for a showing. Offered by Maez & Company Property Management Services



This is a NO Smoking Building & NO Pets Allowed in this unit.



No Pets Allowed



