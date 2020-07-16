All apartments in Santa Fe County
4 Nacimiento Peak

4 Nacimiento Peak · No Longer Available
Location

4 Nacimiento Peak, Santa Fe County, NM 87508
Windmill Ridge

Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.

Gorgeous home in Rancho Viejo subdivision! This efficient floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office/den, a comfy living room, and open kitchen. The master bedroom is very large with a generous walk-in closet. Other features include durable faux wood vinyl floors covering the main living areas, upgraded kitchen appliances, radiant in-floor heat, evaporative cooling, available security system with tenant activation, wood blinds, ceiling fans, and an attached two car garage. This home is move in ready!!! Rancho Viejo offers large community parks and over 12 miles of paved walking trails and is only 13 miles to the Plaza. Contact Santa Fe Property Management today to schedule a viewing of this magnificent property!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5133623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have any available units?
4 Nacimiento Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe County, NM.
What amenities does 4 Nacimiento Peak have?
Some of 4 Nacimiento Peak's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Nacimiento Peak currently offering any rent specials?
4 Nacimiento Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Nacimiento Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Nacimiento Peak is pet friendly.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak offer parking?
Yes, 4 Nacimiento Peak offers parking.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Nacimiento Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have a pool?
No, 4 Nacimiento Peak does not have a pool.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have accessible units?
No, 4 Nacimiento Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Nacimiento Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Nacimiento Peak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Nacimiento Peak has units with air conditioning.
