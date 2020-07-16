4 Nacimiento Peak

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.



Gorgeous home in Rancho Viejo subdivision! This efficient floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office/den, a comfy living room, and open kitchen. The master bedroom is very large with a generous walk-in closet. Other features include durable faux wood vinyl floors covering the main living areas, upgraded kitchen appliances, radiant in-floor heat, evaporative cooling, available security system with tenant activation, wood blinds, ceiling fans, and an attached two car garage. This home is move in ready!!! Rancho Viejo offers large community parks and over 12 miles of paved walking trails and is only 13 miles to the Plaza. Contact Santa Fe Property Management today to schedule a viewing of this magnificent property!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5133623)