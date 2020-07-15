All apartments in San Juan County
26 Road 4995
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

26 Road 4995

26 Road 4995 · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

26 Road 4995, San Juan County, NM 87413

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Road 4995 · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Country Home - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home located south of Bloomfield with great views surrounding farm land. It has living area upstairs and a comfortable large downstairs den. Washer & Dryer available(not warranted). Propane is included!

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

SQ FT Estimated at 1300

Bloomfield Schools

(RLNE2004541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Road 4995 have any available units?
26 Road 4995 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26 Road 4995 currently offering any rent specials?
26 Road 4995 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Road 4995 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Road 4995 is pet friendly.
Does 26 Road 4995 offer parking?
No, 26 Road 4995 does not offer parking.
Does 26 Road 4995 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Road 4995 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Road 4995 have a pool?
No, 26 Road 4995 does not have a pool.
Does 26 Road 4995 have accessible units?
No, 26 Road 4995 does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Road 4995 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Road 4995 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Road 4995 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Road 4995 has units with air conditioning.
