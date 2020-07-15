26 Road 4995

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Country Home - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home located south of Bloomfield with great views surrounding farm land. It has living area upstairs and a comfortable large downstairs den. Washer & Dryer available(not warranted). Propane is included!



CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



SQ FT Estimated at 1300



Bloomfield Schools



