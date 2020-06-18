Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, NM
/
804 Brazos Street (276)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
804 Brazos Street (276)
804 Brazos Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
804 Brazos Street, Roswell, NM 88201
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Click here for a virtual tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/dBDgNr8vwF
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have any available units?
804 Brazos Street (276) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, NM
.
Is 804 Brazos Street (276) currently offering any rent specials?
804 Brazos Street (276) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Brazos Street (276) pet-friendly?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) offer parking?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not offer parking.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have a pool?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not have a pool.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have accessible units?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Brazos Street (276) have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Brazos Street (276) does not have units with air conditioning.
