217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in upscale Loma Colorado neighborhood. Not far from schools, library, aquatic center, walking trails and parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface counters. Lovely built in closet system, separate shower and jetted tub in Master Suite. Lovely tile or bamboo wood flooring throughout. Security camera with phone app included. Small dogs possible. Sorry no kitties. Talk with manager about pet policy. No Section 8. No smoking in property. Video walk through at: https://youtu.be/CtXB1usFXYI , or visit our web site. No in person showings to protect all from Covid. Apply online at MSProp.com. $37.50/adult app fee. M&S Property Services, LLC 505 217-3842