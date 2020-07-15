All apartments in Rio Rancho
Find more places like 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rancho, NM
/
217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:50 AM

217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast

217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio Rancho
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Loma Colorado

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in upscale Loma Colorado neighborhood. Not far from schools, library, aquatic center, walking trails and parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface counters. Lovely built in closet system, separate shower and jetted tub in Master Suite. Lovely tile or bamboo wood flooring throughout. Security camera with phone app included. Small dogs possible. Sorry no kitties. Talk with manager about pet policy. No Section 8. No smoking in property. Video walk through at: https://youtu.be/CtXB1usFXYI , or visit our web site. No in person showings to protect all from Covid. Apply online at MSProp.com. $37.50/adult app fee. M&S Property Services, LLC 505 217-3842

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have any available units?
217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Rancho, NM.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have?
Some of 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast offers parking.
Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have a pool?
No, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have accessible units?
No, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms
Rio Rancho Apartments with GymsRio Rancho Dog Friendly Apartments
Rio Rancho Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College