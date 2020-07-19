Rent Calculator
1672 Arlene Rd SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1672 Arlene Rd SE
1672 Arlene Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1672 Arlene Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1672 Arlene Rd SE Available 07/27/20 1672 Arlene Road - Available end of July
New paint, carpet & vinyl
NO PETS
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have any available units?
1672 Arlene Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rio Rancho, NM
.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rio Rancho Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have?
Some of 1672 Arlene Rd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1672 Arlene Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Arlene Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Arlene Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Arlene Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Arlene Rd SE offers parking.
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Arlene Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1672 Arlene Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1672 Arlene Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Arlene Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 Arlene Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
