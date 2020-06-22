Rent Calculator
Rio Rancho, NM
1615 CALLE DE ROJA
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1615 CALLE DE ROJA
1615 Calle de Roja Dr SE
No Longer Available
Location
1615 Calle de Roja Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Cabezon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cabezon property - Large home with 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Spacious loft and closeparks.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have any available units?
1615 CALLE DE ROJA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rio Rancho, NM
.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rio Rancho Rent Report
.
Is 1615 CALLE DE ROJA currently offering any rent specials?
1615 CALLE DE ROJA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 CALLE DE ROJA pet-friendly?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho
.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA offer parking?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not offer parking.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have a pool?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not have a pool.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have accessible units?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 CALLE DE ROJA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 CALLE DE ROJA does not have units with air conditioning.
