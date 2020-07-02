All apartments in Rio Communities
Find more places like 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Communities, NM
/
522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:21 PM

522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1

522 Rio Communities Boulevard · (505) 859-4460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

522 Rio Communities Boulevard, Rio Communities, NM 87002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Rio Vista Manor is an adult community for 55 and over; with one and two bedroom units. Unit D-1 is a one bedroom, one bath apartment features tiled floors throughout the open floor plan living room, kitchen. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stove/oven, refrigerator/freezer with icemaker, built in microwave, dishwasher, and double sinks with disposal. The hallway and bathroom also feature tile floors with a linen closet next to the bathroom featuring a tub/shower combination. The spacious bedroom and walk-in closet are fully carpeted. Convenient located laundry rooms located on site. Small dog, 25 Lb. or under, and indoor cat welcome; pet rent $20.00 per monty
Rio Vista Manor is an adult community (55 years +) located in Rio Communities, the heart of the central Rio Grande Valley. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Senior Center. Rio Vista Manor is currently accepting applications. Section 8 applicants are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have any available units?
522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have?
Some of 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 is pet friendly.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 offer parking?
Yes, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 offers parking.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have a pool?
No, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have accessible units?
No, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity