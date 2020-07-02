522 Rio Communities Blvd - D-1

Amenities
Rio Vista Manor is an adult community for 55 and over; with one and two bedroom units. Unit D-1 is a one bedroom, one bath apartment features tiled floors throughout the open floor plan living room, kitchen. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stove/oven, refrigerator/freezer with icemaker, built in microwave, dishwasher, and double sinks with disposal. The hallway and bathroom also feature tile floors with a linen closet next to the bathroom featuring a tub/shower combination. The spacious bedroom and walk-in closet are fully carpeted. Convenient located laundry rooms located on site. Small dog, 25 Lb. or under, and indoor cat welcome; pet rent $20.00 per monty
Rio Vista Manor is an adult community (55 years +) located in Rio Communities, the heart of the central Rio Grande Valley. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Senior Center. Rio Vista Manor is currently accepting applications. Section 8 applicants are welcomed.