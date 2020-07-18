Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

603 West First Street - One bedroom, one bath. Just a few blocks from ENMU campus. Located on highway 70 so there is easy access to anywhere.



Lease Options: Six month minimum



Utilities: Gas, Water, Electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914304)