Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Portales
Find more places like 603 West First Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Portales, NM
/
603 West First Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 West First Street
603 West 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
603 West 1st Street, Portales, NM 88130
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
603 West First Street - One bedroom, one bath. Just a few blocks from ENMU campus. Located on highway 70 so there is easy access to anywhere.
Lease Options: Six month minimum
Utilities: Gas, Water, Electric
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 West First Street have any available units?
603 West First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Portales, NM
.
What amenities does 603 West First Street have?
Some of 603 West First Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 West First Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 West First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West First Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 West First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portales
.
Does 603 West First Street offer parking?
No, 603 West First Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 West First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 West First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West First Street have a pool?
No, 603 West First Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 West First Street have accessible units?
No, 603 West First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West First Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 West First Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 West First Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 West First Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Clovis, NM