12 Timber Ridge

Beautiful 2400 square foot attached townhouse on 4 levels. Large living room/dining room with large window view to back yard. Great galley style kitchen with solid surface counter tops, plenty of cabinet space plus pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with a large closet and private bathroom. Two-level deck with tiered garden borders on small canyon. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus baby's room/office (small bedroom) and carpeted basement family room. Washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Available July 1, 2020. All utilities paid by tenant. No smoking, small pet will be considered.