Los Alamos, NM
12 Timber Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

12 Timber Ridge

12 Timber Ridge Road · (505) 662-7717
Location

12 Timber Ridge Road, Los Alamos, NM 87544

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2400 square foot attached townhouse on 4 levels. Large living room/dining room with large window view to back yard. Great galley style kitchen with solid surface counter tops, plenty of cabinet space plus pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with a large closet and private bathroom. Two-level deck with tiered garden borders on small canyon. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus baby's room/office (small bedroom) and carpeted basement family room. Washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Available July 1, 2020. All utilities paid by tenant. No smoking, small pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Timber Ridge have any available units?
12 Timber Ridge has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Timber Ridge have?
Some of 12 Timber Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Timber Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
12 Timber Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Timber Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Timber Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 12 Timber Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 12 Timber Ridge offers parking.
Does 12 Timber Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Timber Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Timber Ridge have a pool?
No, 12 Timber Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 12 Timber Ridge have accessible units?
No, 12 Timber Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Timber Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Timber Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Timber Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Timber Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
