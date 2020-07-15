Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1325 Evans
1325 Evans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1325 Evans Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Near NMSU - 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Near NMSU
We do Not Accept Section 8 Housing
(RLNE4842098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 Evans have any available units?
1325 Evans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Cruces, NM
.
Is 1325 Evans currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Evans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Evans pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Evans is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Evans offer parking?
No, 1325 Evans does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Evans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Evans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Evans have a pool?
No, 1325 Evans does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Evans have accessible units?
No, 1325 Evans does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Evans have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Evans does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Evans have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1325 Evans has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
