All apartments in Hobbs
Find more places like 600 E. Sunset Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hobbs, NM
/
600 E. Sunset Dr.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

600 E. Sunset Dr.

600 East Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hobbs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 East Sunset Drive, Hobbs, NM 88240

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances - Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4429252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have any available units?
600 E. Sunset Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hobbs, NM.
Is 600 E. Sunset Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
600 E. Sunset Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E. Sunset Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hobbs.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. offer parking?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have a pool?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have accessible units?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Ridge
3419 N Dal Paso St
Hobbs, NM 88240
Sorrento
3500 North Fowler Street
Hobbs, NM 88240

Similar Pages

Hobbs 2 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Andrews, TX
Seminole, TX