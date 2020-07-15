Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hobbs, NM
/
600 E. Sunset Dr.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 E. Sunset Dr.
600 East Sunset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hobbs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
600 East Sunset Drive, Hobbs, NM 88240
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances - Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4429252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have any available units?
600 E. Sunset Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hobbs, NM
.
Is 600 E. Sunset Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
600 E. Sunset Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E. Sunset Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hobbs
.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. offer parking?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have a pool?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have accessible units?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 E. Sunset Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 E. Sunset Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
