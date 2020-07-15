Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1225 E Clinton
1225 East Clinton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1225 East Clinton Street, Hobbs, NM 88240
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath - Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3429403)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 E Clinton have any available units?
1225 E Clinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hobbs, NM
.
Is 1225 E Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
1225 E Clinton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 E Clinton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 E Clinton is pet friendly.
Does 1225 E Clinton offer parking?
Yes, 1225 E Clinton offers parking.
Does 1225 E Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 E Clinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 E Clinton have a pool?
No, 1225 E Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 1225 E Clinton have accessible units?
No, 1225 E Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 E Clinton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 E Clinton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 E Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 E Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.
