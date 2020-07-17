All apartments in Farmington
507 Glade Place, Unit B
507 Glade Place, Unit B

507 Glade Place · (505) 325-2100
Location

507 Glade Place, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 Glade Place, Unit B · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice One Bedroom Duplex in Farmington - This property is located in a good location, one bedroom, one full bath, and is move in ready. Open Kitchen/Living Room area with separate bedroom down the hall. Call today to set up appointment to see.

***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***

For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information. For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.

$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate.

Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5907092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have any available units?
507 Glade Place, Unit B has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 507 Glade Place, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
507 Glade Place, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Glade Place, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Glade Place, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B offer parking?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have a pool?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Glade Place, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Glade Place, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
