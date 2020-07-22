All apartments in Farmington
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:59 PM

400 Nelson Ave - 1106

400 Nelson Ave · (505) 360-9049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Nelson Ave, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Built in 2012
Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units. Walk in closets, lots of storage. Walking distance to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Close to Northern Edge Casino, Main Steet, Bisti Highway, Murray Drive, and Highway 64. Pets are welcome upon approval only.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have any available units?
400 Nelson Ave - 1106 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have?
Some of 400 Nelson Ave - 1106's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Nelson Ave - 1106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 offers parking.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have a pool?
No, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 has accessible units.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Nelson Ave - 1106 has units with air conditioning.
