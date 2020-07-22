400 Nelson Ave - 1106

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Built in 2012

Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units. Walk in closets, lots of storage. Walking distance to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Close to Northern Edge Casino, Main Steet, Bisti Highway, Murray Drive, and Highway 64. Pets are welcome upon approval only.

Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units. Walk in closets, lots of storage. Walking distance to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Close to Northern Edge Casino, Main Steet, Bisti Highway, Murray Drive, and Highway 64. Pets are welcome upon approval only.