Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

6421 Vooscane Avenue

6421 Vooscane Avenue · (505) 257-0957
Location

6421 Vooscane Avenue, Cochiti Lake, NM 87083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,217

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Cochiti Lake, NM is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached garage, tile floors in the common areas, fireplace in the living room, upgraded kitchen appliances, a dining room full of natural light, washer/dryer hookup, window coverings for privacy, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

