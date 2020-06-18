Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 612 E. 10th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clovis, NM
/
612 E. 10th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 E. 10th St.
612 East 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
612 East 10th Street, Clovis, NM 88101
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home with all bills paid - Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home with all bills paid
(RLNE5729904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 E. 10th St. have any available units?
612 E. 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clovis, NM
.
Is 612 E. 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
612 E. 10th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E. 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 612 E. 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clovis
.
Does 612 E. 10th St. offer parking?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not offer parking.
Does 612 E. 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E. 10th St. have a pool?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 612 E. 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E. 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 E. 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 E. 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Clovis 3 Bedrooms
Clovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with Garage
Clovis Apartments with Parking
Clovis Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portales, NM