406 E 5th St Apt 1E
406 E 5th St Apt 1E

406 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 East 5th Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba apartment comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Unit also includes Refrigerated Air, Electric Heat, Pantry, Hard Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Walk In Closet. Pets welcome with monthly pet rent. ALL BILLS PAID! Lawn Care is Provided. Any further questions please call 575-742-8520
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have any available units?
406 E 5th St Apt 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, NM.
What amenities does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have?
Some of 406 E 5th St Apt 1E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E 5th St Apt 1E currently offering any rent specials?
406 E 5th St Apt 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E 5th St Apt 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E is pet friendly.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E offer parking?
Yes, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E offers parking.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have a pool?
No, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E does not have a pool.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have accessible units?
No, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 E 5th St Apt 1E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 E 5th St Apt 1E has units with air conditioning.
