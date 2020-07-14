Lease Length: 7-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$1,000
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot.