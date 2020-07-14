All apartments in Carlsbad
Riverwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Riverwood

506 W Orchard Ln · (575) 210-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM 88220

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 42 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$1,000
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwood have any available units?
Riverwood has 5 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverwood have?
Some of Riverwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwood currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwood is pet friendly.
Does Riverwood offer parking?
Yes, Riverwood offers parking.
Does Riverwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwood have a pool?
Yes, Riverwood has a pool.
Does Riverwood have accessible units?
No, Riverwood does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverwood has units with air conditioning.
