Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 309 N. Alameda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carlsbad, NM
/
309 N. Alameda
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 N. Alameda
309 North Alameda Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
309 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220
Amenities
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $2000 month $2000 Deposit 6 month lease
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796514)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 N. Alameda have any available units?
309 N. Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carlsbad, NM
.
Is 309 N. Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
309 N. Alameda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N. Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 309 N. Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
.
Does 309 N. Alameda offer parking?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N. Alameda have a pool?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 309 N. Alameda have accessible units?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane
Carlsbad, NM 88220
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Similar Pages
Carlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad 3 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Artesia, NM