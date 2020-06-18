All apartments in Carlsbad
309 N. Alameda

309 North Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220

Amenities

all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $2000 month $2000 Deposit 6 month lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N. Alameda have any available units?
309 N. Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, NM.
Is 309 N. Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
309 N. Alameda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N. Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 309 N. Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 309 N. Alameda offer parking?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N. Alameda have a pool?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 309 N. Alameda have accessible units?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N. Alameda have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N. Alameda does not have units with air conditioning.
