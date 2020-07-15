812 Columbine Street

Amenities

pet friendly

pet friendly

3 Bed/ 2 Bath with a fenced yard!! - This home is located in Bloomfield, NM. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with a living room and eat- in-kitchen that opens into the living room. Property features a fenced front and backyard. Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325 2100.



***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***



For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information.

For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.



$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now



No Cats Allowed



