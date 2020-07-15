All apartments in Bloomfield
Find more places like 812 Columbine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomfield, NM
/
812 Columbine Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

812 Columbine Street

812 Columbine Street · (505) 325-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

812 Columbine Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Columbine Street · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bed/ 2 Bath with a fenced yard!! - This home is located in Bloomfield, NM. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with a living room and eat- in-kitchen that opens into the living room. Property features a fenced front and backyard. Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325 2100.

***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***

For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information.
For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.

$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5350279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Columbine Street have any available units?
812 Columbine Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 812 Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Columbine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Columbine Street is pet friendly.
Does 812 Columbine Street offer parking?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not offer parking.
Does 812 Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Columbine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Columbine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 812 Columbine Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, CO
Farmington, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity