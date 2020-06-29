Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bernalillo County
Find more places like 10 Navarro Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bernalillo County, NM
/
10 Navarro Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 Navarro Road
10 Navarro Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10 Navarro Road, Bernalillo County, NM 87015
Pleasant Valley
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice mobile home on 2+ acres. Livestock can be approved. 3 bed 2 bath ready soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Navarro Road have any available units?
10 Navarro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bernalillo County, NM
.
Is 10 Navarro Road currently offering any rent specials?
10 Navarro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Navarro Road pet-friendly?
No, 10 Navarro Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bernalillo County
.
Does 10 Navarro Road offer parking?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not offer parking.
Does 10 Navarro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Navarro Road have a pool?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not have a pool.
Does 10 Navarro Road have accessible units?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Navarro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Navarro Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Navarro Road does not have units with air conditioning.
