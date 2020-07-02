Sign Up
Home
/
Artesia, NM
/
905 S 11th
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
Find Out More
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 S 11th
905 South 11th Street
·
(575) 746-2825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
905 South 11th Street, Artesia, NM 88210
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$950
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom,1 Bath,Single Car Garage In The Back $950.00 Monthly,$925.00 Deposit. Stack-able Washer And Dryer,Kitchen Appliances Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 905 S 11th have any available units?
905 S 11th has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 905 S 11th currently offering any rent specials?
905 S 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 S 11th pet-friendly?
No, 905 S 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Artesia
.
Does 905 S 11th offer parking?
Yes, 905 S 11th offers parking.
Does 905 S 11th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 S 11th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 S 11th have a pool?
No, 905 S 11th does not have a pool.
Does 905 S 11th have accessible units?
No, 905 S 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 905 S 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 S 11th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 S 11th have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 S 11th does not have units with air conditioning.
