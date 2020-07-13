Amenities
Start living at Whispering Sands Apartments located in Albuquerque, where an elevated lifestyle awaits you. Our secluded community features one and two bedroom apartment homes that offer you a private and comfortable lifestyle you deserve. Our well-designed floorplans are complete with walk-in closets, accent walls, and patios to enjoy the magnificent mountain and urban views of the area. With countless amenities like a business center, sparkling swimming pool, spa, fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts. You will never be happier at this captivating property with all of its vibrant, park-like settings offering three gazebos and barbeques. Your new home is close to shopping, dining and recreation, plus easy access to I-40. Make your move to Whispering Sands apartments today and start enjoying life the way you want it!