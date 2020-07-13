Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Start living at Whispering Sands Apartments located in Albuquerque, where an elevated lifestyle awaits you. Our secluded community features one and two bedroom apartment homes that offer you a private and comfortable lifestyle you deserve. Our well-designed floorplans are complete with walk-in closets, accent walls, and patios to enjoy the magnificent mountain and urban views of the area. With countless amenities like a business center, sparkling swimming pool, spa, fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts. You will never be happier at this captivating property with all of its vibrant, park-like settings offering three gazebos and barbeques. Your new home is close to shopping, dining and recreation, plus easy access to I-40. Make your move to Whispering Sands apartments today and start enjoying life the way you want it!