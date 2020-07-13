All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like Whispering Sands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Whispering Sands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Whispering Sands

220 Western Skies Dr SE · (505) 407-4138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Singing Arrow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2042 · Avail. Aug 7

$808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1047 · Avail. Aug 17

$808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. Aug 7

$808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Sands.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Start living at Whispering Sands Apartments located in Albuquerque, where an elevated lifestyle awaits you. Our secluded community features one and two bedroom apartment homes that offer you a private and comfortable lifestyle you deserve. Our well-designed floorplans are complete with walk-in closets, accent walls, and patios to enjoy the magnificent mountain and urban views of the area. With countless amenities like a business center, sparkling swimming pool, spa, fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts. You will never be happier at this captivating property with all of its vibrant, park-like settings offering three gazebos and barbeques. Your new home is close to shopping, dining and recreation, plus easy access to I-40. Make your move to Whispering Sands apartments today and start enjoying life the way you want it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, Weight limit: 25 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Sands have any available units?
Whispering Sands has 5 units available starting at $808 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Sands have?
Some of Whispering Sands's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Sands currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Sands pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Sands is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Sands offer parking?
No, Whispering Sands does not offer parking.
Does Whispering Sands have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whispering Sands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Sands have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Sands has a pool.
Does Whispering Sands have accessible units?
No, Whispering Sands does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Sands have units with dishwashers?
No, Whispering Sands does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Whispering Sands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity