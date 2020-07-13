Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool sauna cats allowed carport clubhouse game room on-site laundry pool table 24hr laundry hot tub lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome to The Towers Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nestled in NE Heights, within walking distance to the Montgomery Plaza, and with the beautiful Arroyo Del Oso just a stone’s throw away, our Studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments are ready to engulf you in a world of comfort and convenience.



Our pet-friendly community offers large floor plans, ample parking space, a pet park and a wonderful sense of community. Each residence has a private balcony with stunning views of the mountains and the city, fully equipped kitchens with plenty of counter space, decorative faux wood finishes, and natural light that flows throughout. Doubling as an extension of your home, our community also offers a vast array of features and amenities that you, and your family will love coming home to. With not just one seasonal pool but also a heated indoor o