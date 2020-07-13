All apartments in Albuquerque
The Towers Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE · (505) 219-2693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Montogmery Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 006B · Avail. Aug 8

$684

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 003B · Avail. now

$794

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 708A · Avail. Jul 25

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 606A · Avail. Aug 7

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 508A · Avail. Jul 29

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103B · Avail. Aug 5

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 304B · Avail. Aug 4

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 312A · Avail. now

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Towers Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
sauna
cats allowed
carport
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
24hr laundry
hot tub
lobby
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to The Towers Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nestled in NE Heights, within walking distance to the Montgomery Plaza, and with the beautiful Arroyo Del Oso just a stone’s throw away, our Studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments are ready to engulf you in a world of comfort and convenience.

Our pet-friendly community offers large floor plans, ample parking space, a pet park and a wonderful sense of community. Each residence has a private balcony with stunning views of the mountains and the city, fully equipped kitchens with plenty of counter space, decorative faux wood finishes, and natural light that flows throughout. Doubling as an extension of your home, our community also offers a vast array of features and amenities that you, and your family will love coming home to. With not just one seasonal pool but also a heated indoor o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric: $50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: 10x10: $50/month (Located tower B)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Towers Apartments have any available units?
The Towers Apartments has 9 units available starting at $684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Towers Apartments have?
Some of The Towers Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Towers Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Towers Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Towers Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Towers Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Towers Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Towers Apartments offers parking.
Does The Towers Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Towers Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Towers Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Towers Apartments has a pool.
Does The Towers Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Towers Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Towers Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Towers Apartments has units with dishwashers.
