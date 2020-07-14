All apartments in Albuquerque
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
The Aspens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

The Aspens

9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW · (505) 726-4973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Paradise Hills Civic

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 3722 · Avail. now

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 2922 · Avail. Aug 10

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 3621 · Avail. now

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 1522 · Avail. Aug 14

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 2123 · Avail. Aug 10

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 712 · Avail. Aug 11

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 725 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,169

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW 225 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,169

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aspens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
volleyball court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Jr One Bedroom); $250 (one bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom) - up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $10 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Minimum age: 1-year. Maximum Size: 30 pounds and 20 inches tall. Pit Bulls, German Shepard’s, Rottweilers. Husky’s, Doberman Pinschers, or other aggressivebreeds. Tarantulas, snakes, ANY type of Rodent or exotic pet.
Parking Details: Carports, Garage, off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Aspens have any available units?
The Aspens has 15 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aspens have?
Some of The Aspens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aspens currently offering any rent specials?
The Aspens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Aspens pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aspens is pet friendly.
Does The Aspens offer parking?
Yes, The Aspens offers parking.
Does The Aspens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Aspens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aspens have a pool?
Yes, The Aspens has a pool.
Does The Aspens have accessible units?
Yes, The Aspens has accessible units.
Does The Aspens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Aspens has units with dishwashers.
