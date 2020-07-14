The Aspens

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Jr One Bedroom); $250 (one bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom) - up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $10 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Minimum age: 1-year. Maximum Size: 30 pounds and 20 inches tall. Pit Bulls, German Shepard’s, Rottweilers. Husky’s, Doberman Pinschers, or other aggressivebreeds. Tarantulas, snakes, ANY type of Rodent or exotic pet.
Parking Details: Carports, Garage, off-street parking.