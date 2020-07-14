Taylor Ranch

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200.00 OAC (junior floorplan); $250.00 OAC (1 bedroom); $300.00 OAV (2 bedroom); $350.00 OAC (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $10.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No more than 30 lbs and 20 inches tall
Parking Details: Open parking (carports are permit parking).
Storage Details: Located on patio/balcony