Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Taylor Ranch

5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW · (505) 465-8344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 421 · Avail. Oct 7

$769

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1922 · Avail. Aug 22

$769

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200.00 OAC (junior floorplan); $250.00 OAC (1 bedroom); $300.00 OAV (2 bedroom); $350.00 OAC (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $10.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No more than 30 lbs and 20 inches tall
Parking Details: Open parking (carports are permit parking).
Storage Details: Located on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taylor Ranch have any available units?
Taylor Ranch has 2 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Ranch have?
Some of Taylor Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Taylor Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Taylor Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Taylor Ranch offers parking.
Does Taylor Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Taylor Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Taylor Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Taylor Ranch has a pool.
Does Taylor Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Taylor Ranch has accessible units.
Does Taylor Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taylor Ranch has units with dishwashers.
